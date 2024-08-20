Entertainment

Catholic Priest’s apology over King Paluta’s song in church was needless – Bulldog

Bul Bulldog

Tue, 20 Aug 2024

Music manager Bulldog criticized the Catholic priest Father Peter Kusi Twumasi's apology for singing King Paluta’s song in church. Bulldog argued that the apology was unnecessary and influenced by social media backlash, asserting there was nothing wrong with a clergy member performing a worldly song.



