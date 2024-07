John Legend and Barbra Streisand praised Biden's contribution

Source: Skynews

Following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the 2024 race, celebrities reacted with a mix of endorsements and critiques.

John Legend and Barbra Streisand praised Biden's contributions, while Cardi B and Jamie Lee Curtis endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor.

Cher, Mark Hamill, and others highlighted Biden's legacy and urged unity in defeating Donald Trump.



