Celine Dion makes stirring comeback at Olympics

Celine Dion performed on the first level of the Eiffel Tower

Source: BBC

Celine Dion has returned to the stage for the first time since revealing a serious health condition, delivering a typical powerhouse performance at the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The Canadian superstar had been rumoured to be singing a duet with Lady Gaga, but instead went solo on the Eiffel Tower to bring the four-hour event to a stirring climax.



It was Dion's first live performance for four years, and came a year and a half after she revealed a diagnosis of Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

SPS is a rare neurological disorder that causes muscles to spasm and can be debilitating. It also affected her distinctive forceful voice.



