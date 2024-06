Celine Dion

Source: CNN

Celine Dion opens up about living with Stiff Person Syndrome, describing it as feeling like being strangled when she tries to sing.

The disorder causes spasms in various body parts, including ribs, abdomen, and spine, even resulting in broken ribs.

Dion, who canceled her tour due to the condition, is undergoing treatment and will feature her journey in an upcoming documentary.



