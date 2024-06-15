Entertainment

Entertainment
Celine Dion says 'I'm back' after health struggles

Celine Dion 08 Celine Dion

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: BBC

In an exclusive Las Vegas neighborhood, Celine Dion, once feared to have lost her iconic voice, is heard singing, hinting at a cheerful mood.

Dion reveals her struggle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder causing muscle spasms. Diagnosed after years of unexplained symptoms, Dion describes the distress of noticing changes in her voice during performances.

Despite undiagnosed struggles, she continued her tour until SPS forced her to stop. Now, Dion focuses on raising awareness and funds for SPS research.

With ongoing therapy, she aims to manage her condition and eventually return to the stage, rebuilding her voice.

