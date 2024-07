Chadwick Boseman with Kamala Harris

Source: CNN

Chadwick Boseman's final tweet on August 11, 2020, celebrated Kamala Harris's VP nomination with enthusiasm.

He passed away on August 28, 2020, after battling colon cancer. Both Boseman and Harris were Howard University alumni.

His tweet has resurfaced following Biden’s decision not to run for a second term.



Read full article