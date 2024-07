Chef assistant Leticia Sablah

Source: Mynewsgh

Chef Assistant Leticia Sablah apologized to Ghanaians for unknowingly participating in Chef Smith’s fraudulent activities.

She claimed innocence, believing she was assisting a friend legitimately.

Expressing regret and taking responsibility, she aimed to showcase her culinary skills but acknowledged her inadvertent role in the fraud, seeking forgiveness and offering to make amends.



