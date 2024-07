Cheng Pei-pei

Source: CNN

Actress Cheng Pei-pei, famed for her roles in "Come Drink with Me" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon," has died at 78.

Her family announced she passed away peacefully on July 17 after battling corticobasal degeneration.

Cheng was celebrated as a martial arts icon with a career spanning over six decades.



