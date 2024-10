He shared his excitement in a video on social media.

Source: ZionFelix

Ghanaian singer Fameye received land from Nana Kofi Awuah V, Chief of Essamang, after a moving performance in Essamang, Western Region.

Fameye expressed gratitude, stating he's been gifted land multiple times for his impactful music but found this gesture especially meaningful.

He shared his excitement in a video on social media.



Read full article