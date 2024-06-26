Chivido: ‘It’s the best day of my life, we’re here to receive our wife’ – Davido speaks on wedding

Davido and Chioma

Source: 3news

Nigerian Afrobeats star Davido eagerly anticipates his white wedding with Chioma Rowlands, calling it the best day of his life in a viral video.

The lavish event in Lagos features prominent figures like former President Olusegun Obasanjo.



Videos and photos circulating online showcase the couple in matching traditional attire amid opulent decorations, including crystal chandeliers and gold accents.

Social media is abuzz with congratulatory messages for the couple, underscoring the excitement surrounding their union.



