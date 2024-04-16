Choosing the wrong partner can lead to downfall in life – Kwaku Manu warns

Kwaku Manu

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu, has emphasized the critical importance of carefully selecting life partners, cautioning that making the wrong choice can have serious consequences.

Manu believes that marriage, as ordained by God to propagate humanity, is fundamental to life's continuity.



However, he warned that marrying someone with the wrong attitude or character could adversely impact an individual's life, potentially affecting their personal and business affairs.



During a TikTok live session, Manu stressed the necessity of choosing partners with the right qualities, particularly honesty, to ensure a successful marriage.



"Marriage is one of the most significant investments in life, a divine decree. Some claim success post-marriage, but marrying a 'satanic' person can lead to ruin. Dishonesty in a partner poses greater risk than infidelity," he explained.



Manu highlighted the danger of discovering a partner's deceit after marriage, potentially jeopardizing the relationship.

"In some cases, a woman may be honest, but her spouse may be deceitful. Such dishonesty is perilous and should be avoided at all costs," he cautioned.



The actor urged individuals to be vigilant and prioritize honesty when choosing life partners to safeguard against potential downfall caused by deceit or dishonesty within marriage.



