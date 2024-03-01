Chris Attoh reveals why he left Ghana to join Nigeria's film industry

Chris Attoh

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has shed light on his decision to immerse himself in the Nigerian film industry, citing its broader market appeal as a key factor.

In an interview with 3Music TV, Attoh emphasized the allure of Nigeria's film sector, attributing his move to its expansive audience base and collaborative opportunities.



"At the time, the necessity was that you had to be in the Nigerian space if you wanted a bigger market or a bigger audience. Ghana was great, but the truth is Ghana is small, and if you are trying to get the attention of players beyond Ghana, not just Nigeria, you have to expand," Attoh articulated, stressing the importance of reaching beyond borders for wider recognition.



Expressing concern over the dearth of mentorship within Ghana's movie industry, Attoh lamented its impact on the industry's growth trajectory.



"I don’t think it is a matter of not wanting to push ourselves growing up. We didn’t have the right mentors, we did not have the people who brought us up and would take your hands and say this is the way. And it’s become a thing that’s heavy on my heart," he remarked.

Highlighting the significance of continual learning, Attoh reflected on how it aided him in navigating challenges encountered in Nigeria's film scene.



"It’s like any other industry. It’s growing, it’s updating and you need to constantly learn. It means every single morning you have to rehearse, it means reading outside your scope and reading is one thing I keep pushing for, especially to our youth today. How you can take control of the words on your script if you don’t have command of the English Language," he emphasized.



With credits in global productions such as 'Shuga', “Single and Married”, and “Inspector Bediako”, Chris Attoh stands as a testament to the cross-cultural influence prevalent in the realm of cinema.