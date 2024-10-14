Chris Brown concert shines spotlight on violence against women in South Africa

Chris Brown

Source: BBC

Chris Brown's upcoming concert in South Africa has sparked controversy due to his history of abuse, reigniting discussions on the country's high rates of gender-based violence.

Chris Brown's upcoming concert in South Africa has sparked controversy due to his history of abuse, reigniting discussions on the country's high rates of gender-based violence. Campaigners, including Women for Change, have initiated a petition against his performance, emphasizing the need for accountability and the harmful message it sends in a nation facing a femicide crisis.





Read full article