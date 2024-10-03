Entertainment

Christ Offer OMW releases new single 'Ghanaian'

IMG 20241003 051631 Cover art of 'Ghanaian'

Thu, 3 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian artist Christ Offer OMW has just released his much anticipated single, "Ghanaian," a vibrant anthem that encapsulates the essence of what it means to be proudly Ghanaian.

