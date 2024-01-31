Christian Atsu's wife hints at a new heartfelt song about mourning the late footballer

Christian Atsu and Wife

Marie Claire Rupio, the widow of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, has teased fans with a powerful new song titled "Lotus," which reflects her grieving process following her husband's untimely passing during an earthquake in Turkey in February 2023.

In a recent video trailer shared on social media, Marie Claire Rupio announced that "Lotus" would be released on February 6, 2024, across all streaming platforms. She encouraged her fans to support her by pre-saving the song's link.



Describing the inspiration behind the song, Marie Claire revealed that it formed a crucial part of her grief journey.



In an Instagram caption, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to share her emotions through music, emphasizing the importance of support from her fans during this challenging time.

Watch the video below:



