Morris Babyface

Source: Mynewsgh

Morris Babyface, founder of Morris Babyface Music Ministry, has asserted that Christianity's decline in Ghana mirrors a global trend.

He claims it aligns with biblical prophecy, stating people prioritize worldly desires over spiritual growth.

Babyface warns of worsening conditions as the world nears its end, emphasizing biblical foresight on societal deterioration.



Read full article