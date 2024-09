Adina Thembi

Source: Mynewsgh

Ghanaian-South African singer Adina Thembi Ndamse urged Ghanaian youth to avoid violence in the 2024 elections to ensure a peaceful Christmas. She emphasized the importance of making thoughtful decisions in voting and maintaining peace to avoid jeopardizing the holiday celebrations.





