Coach Otto Addo’s decision is his decision- King Promise

King Promise

Source: StarrFm

Renowned Ghanaian musician King Promise shared his perspective on Coach Otto Addo's controversial decision to exclude veteran player Dede Ayew from the Black Stars' squad.

In an interview, King Promise emphasized respecting the coach's judgment while urging fans to trust his decisions.



Despite mixed reactions, including criticism and support for the move, Coach Otto Addo defended his decision, stating it was necessary for the team's evolution.

The decision comes ahead of crucial competitions, with other prominent players named in the squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers.



Coach Addo admitted the difficulty of dropping Ayew but emphasized focusing on the selected players.



Read full article