Collabo with Shatta Wale wouldn’t have been possible if I stayed at Saltpond – Lokal Shock

Lokal Sh.png Lokal Shock and Shatta Wale

Wed, 16 Oct 2024 Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Lokal Shock credits his move to Accra for connecting him with artists like Amerado and securing a collaboration with Shatta Wale, who offered his verse for free.

Rapper Lokal Shock credits his move to Accra for connecting him with artists like Amerado and securing a collaboration with Shatta Wale, who offered his verse for free. He emphasizes the importance of location and networking in the music industry, advising others to seek opportunities in bigger cities like Accra.



Source: Mynewsgh