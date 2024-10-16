Collabo with Shatta Wale wouldn’t have been possible if I stayed at Saltpond – Lokal Shock

Lokal Shock and Shatta Wale

Source: Mynewsgh

Rapper Lokal Shock credits his move to Accra for connecting him with artists like Amerado and securing a collaboration with Shatta Wale, who offered his verse for free. He emphasizes the importance of location and networking in the music industry, advising others to seek opportunities in bigger cities like Accra.





