Collaborating with KK Fosu, Mzbel is ‘my dreams coming true’ – Pappy Kojo gushes

Pappy Kojo

Source: Classfmonline

Pappy Kojo expressed excitement about collaborating with Hiplife legend KK Fosu, praising his humility and the experience as a dream come true. He also shared his pride in featuring Mzbel on his new EP, Millennium 2000, highlighting her influence in shaping Ghanaian Hiplife and inspiring women in music and fashion.





