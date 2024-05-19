Comedian Sabinus’ partner clears the air on domestic violence rumors

Sabinus Ans his wife, Ciana

Ciana Chapman, the wife of comedian Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has refuted claims that her husband had been physically assaulting her.

The allegations, originating from a blogger, accused the comedian of domestic abuse, among others.



However, in response to these claims, Ciana has admonished blogs to cease disseminating unfounded allegations about her and her relatives.



She expressed bewilderment at the accusations, questioning the possibility of her husband, who is presently in Nigeria, assaulting her while she is in the United Kingdom.

Through her Instagram story, she addressed the blogger: “Cutie_juls, remove my name and my family’s from your lips and your blog. How could my husband possibly be abusing me from Nigeria while I’m here in the UK?”



Ciana and Sabinus recently celebrated the birth of their first child.



The duo solemnized their union in an intimate wedding ceremony at the beginning of 2023.