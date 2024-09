Composing political songs is a job, take money for it – MUSIGA president tells musicians

Bessa Simons

Source: Tigpost

Bessa Simons, President of the Musicians Union of Ghana, urged musicians to charge politicians for campaign songs, emphasizing music production as a professional endeavor deserving fair pay. He also encouraged maintaining clean, inspiring lyrics to promote peace during elections, highlighting musicians' role in fostering a positive environment.





