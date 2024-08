Dr. Cryme

Source: Mynewsgh

Dr. Cryme, known as Darlington Kwesi Agyekum, addressed rumors about his hair, stating that his frequent cap-wearing does not imply baldness. He clarified that he has long hair from braiding and emphasized that public assumptions about his appearance are just opinions, not facts.





