Cook-a-thon: Fancy Gadam, Afua Asantewaa come to show their support to Chef Faila

Many more notable personalities have thronged the Modern City Hotel at Tamale in the Northern Region to show their support for Failatu Abdul Razak, a Ghanaian chef attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Failatu began her cook-a-thon at midnight on January 1, 2024, and plans to cook for more than 120 hours.



On the first day, several celebrities visited the venue to show their support, including Ghanaian musician, Kwabena Kwabena; actor Yaw Dabo, MPs Haruna Iddrisu, and Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, were there.



They praised Chef Failatu Abdul Razak for her attempt and wished her good luck in her endeavour.



On Day 3, Ghanaian Dancehall and Reggae musician, Mujahid Ahmed Bello, known by his stage name Fancy Gadam, passed through the venue to show his support.



He also thrilled the audience with some of his hit tracks.

Also coming to show her support for Chef Faila was Afua Asantewa, who just completed her attempt at a Guinness World Record for the longest singing marathon.



Together with her husband, Afua Asantewaa showed up at the venue and encouraged Chef Faila in her endeavour.



The duo were later seen enjoying a meal prepared by Chef Faila.



About the competition:



After media personality Afua Asantewaa Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended, another Ghanaian has started an attempt to break another Guinness World Record.

Even as hundreds and thousands crossed over into the year 2024 in churches and places of worship, others did so at places of entertainment or with friends and families.



Over in the north, Chef Failatu Abdul Razak started an attempt to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.



She is aiming to clock a 120-hour cook-a-thon with the event hosted at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Initial videos shared by the state broadcaster, GTV, showed Failatu and her assistants in their glass-shielded kitchen setup embossed with the images of Chef Faila.



Cook-a-thon became popular in 2023 after Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci broke the then-world record.

An Irish chef, however, overthrew her months later.



Alan Fisher cooked for 119 hours, 57 minutes and 16 seconds.



