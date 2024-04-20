Counselor urges Shatta Wale to include a psychologist in management team

Shatta Wale, Edem Adofoli

Relationship expert Counselor, Edem Adofoli, has recommended that Dancehall musician Shatta Wale adds a psychologist to his management team to assist with emotional control, addressing concerns over the artist's public behavior.

Counselor Adofoli highlighted in a recent interview that Shatta Wale's public outbursts indicate a need for improved emotional management, suggesting that professional support would be beneficial for him.



"Some people struggle to manage their emotions under stress, leading to public outbursts," stated Counselor Adofoli. "Having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team could help."

Additionally, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) cautioned Shatta Wale against mocking fellow musician Stonebwoy's disability. Shatta Wale faced backlash for insulting Stonebwoy's absence at an event and making disparaging remarks about his disability during a recent performance.



The GSPD condemned Shatta Wale's comments, describing them as primitive and inappropriate for someone in his position. They emphasized the need for respect and sensitivity towards individuals with disabilities.