countries with fewer men

Several countries face significant gender imbalances where women outnumber men, impacting marriage prospects and societal dynamics. In Armenia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia, and Russia, women make up over 53% of the population due to historical conflicts like World War I, and World War II, and ongoing issues like war (Ukraine), health crises, and economic challenges. High male mortality rates due to war, alcoholism, smoking, and disease contribute to the imbalance. In some regions, male birth rates are slightly higher, but these countries experience a shortage of men, affecting social structures.

