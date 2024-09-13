Entertainment

Coups are not the solution for achieving accountability in governance – KOD

KoDa E1725362638894 750x375.jpeg Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Fri, 13 Sep 2024 Source: Tigpost

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) of the NDC has advised Ghanaian youth against viewing coups as solutions to governance issues. Reflecting on his traumatic childhood experience with military violence, he stressed that such upheavals are harmful and urged young people to seek change through democratic means like voting and peaceful protests.



Source: Tigpost