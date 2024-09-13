Coups are not the solution for achieving accountability in governance – KOD

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD)

Source: Tigpost

Kofi Okyere-Darko (KOD) of the NDC has advised Ghanaian youth against viewing coups as solutions to governance issues. Reflecting on his traumatic childhood experience with military violence, he stressed that such upheavals are harmful and urged young people to seek change through democratic means like voting and peaceful protests.





