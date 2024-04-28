Court dismisses Serwaa Amihere's case against Henry Fitz & others

Serwaa Amihere

The Dansoman Circuit Court in Accra has reportedly dismissed the case against Henry Fitz and two others accused of sharing a private video of Serwaa Amihere, a Ghanaian media personality.

Court correspondent Ama Braggo, present during the proceedings, stated that the judge dismissed the case due to the Circuit Court's lack of jurisdiction.



Responsibility now falls on the Ghana Police to pursue the case in a High Court, where the Attorney General’s Office would prosecute.



None of the accused individuals were present in court at the time the case was called.

This development follows Serwaa Amihere's apology for the leaked video with Henry Fitz in bed.



The dismissal has sparked discussions on legal procedures and the judiciary's role in privacy and cybercrime matters.