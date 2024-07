Sean Diddy

Source: StarrFm

Sean Combs, aka Diddy, faces allegations in the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Court documents reveal that suspect Duane "Keefe D" Davis claimed Combs paid $1 million for the assassination.



Davis testified that Combs expressed a desire to eliminate Shakur.

It remains unclear if Diddy will be subpoenaed or indicted.



