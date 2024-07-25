Credit Scoring: Think of Something unique and not one that has left lots of Americans in debt – Lydia Forson to Bawumia

Lydia Forson

Source: Mynewsgh

Actress Lydia Forson has called for Ghanaian politicians to develop homegrown policies rather than copying Western models.

She criticized the credit system promoted by Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, arguing that while it benefits many Americans, it also leads to significant debt.

Forson urges the creation of policies tailored to Ghana's unique needs.



