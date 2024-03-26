Criss Waddle blasts Showboy for ignoring his advice

Criss Waddle

The CEO of AMG, Criss Kweku Waddle, has publicly criticized his colleague Showboy over ongoing issues within the AMG camp.

Waddle revealed that he had been privately advising Showboy about his behavior for an extended period, but his counsel fell on deaf ears.



Speaking out against Showboy's recurrent social media outbursts, Waddle disclosed that he and others within the circle had repeatedly confronted Showboy in private, only for him to apologize and then revert to the same behavior shortly after.

Despite numerous warnings and attempts at intervention, Showboy persisted in his actions, prompting Waddle to express his frustration publicly. Waddle emphasized the importance of humility and urged Showboy to swallow his pride and extend apologies to Medikal, Shatta Wale, and David Deuces.



In his admonition, Waddle underscored the value of apologizing, citing the detrimental consequences of unchecked ego. He implored Showboy to recognize the harm caused by his actions and take responsibility for his behavior, advocating for a shift towards reconciliation and harmony within the AMG community.