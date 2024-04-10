Cwesi Oteng expresses remorse over support for NPP, calls for better governance

Cwesi Oteng

Gospel musician, Cwesi Oteng has expressed regret over his public endorsement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the 2020 elections, admitting that it has brought some remorse.

In an interview on Hitz FM, he revealed his mixed feelings about openly supporting a political party, citing disappointment with the perception of the Free SHS policy and acknowledging the challenging economic conditions facing Ghanaians.



Oteng shared that he, like many others, is experiencing tough times amid the country's economic struggles, expressing the belief that governance could be more effective in addressing societal needs.

Despite his previous endorsement, Cwesi Oteng's stance on certain government policies, such as the controversial E-Levy, has garnered attention, with the artist expressing support for taxation during the interview.



When questioned about potential benefits or compensation for his support, Cwesi Oteng clarified that his involvement did not yield any personal gains beyond access to the President.