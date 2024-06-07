Cyndi Lauper announces her farewell tour

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper, famous for hits like "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time," has announced her farewell tour after more than a decade.

The tour will cover 23 cities across North America from October 18 to December 5.



Lauper, a two-time Grammy winner, will kick off the tour in Montreal and end it in Chicago, with a stop at Madison Square Garden in New York City.



Special guests will join her on tour, to be announced later.

A documentary about her life, "Let the Canary Sing," directed by Alison Ellwood, will premiere on Paramount+.



Lauper will also discuss the tour and documentary on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"



