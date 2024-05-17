DJ Azonto demands $10M from Bawumia over unauthorized song usage

DJ Azonto

Management of DJ Azonto, known as the Rolls Royce Family, expresses disappointment over the unauthorized use of the artist’s song “Fa No Fom” by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during campaign events in Nalerigu, North East region.

The management states they were neither approached for permission nor authorized the song's use for campaign-related purposes.



In response, the Rolls Royce Family demands $10 million in compensation, citing the value of the work and damages incurred due to its misuse in a high-profile campaign.



They emphasize the importance of respecting copyright laws and intellectual property rights.



Highlighting the willingness of musicians to collaborate with aspiring candidates, they stress the need for proper channels to be followed.

The management urges Bawumia’s campaign team to promptly address the issue and prevent similar oversights in the future.



They request a fair and timely settlement to resolve the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto’s song while upholding the country’s intellectual property rights.



