DJ Azonto 's Mother

Source: ZionFelix

DJ Azonto’s mother praised him for his lifelong support, stating he has cared for her since age 8.

DJ Azonto’s mother praised him for his lifelong support, stating he has cared for her since age 8. In a public event, she expressed gratitude for his contributions, without detailing them, and urged others to appreciate their mothers, asking God to bless her son further.





Read full article