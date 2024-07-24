Entertainment

News

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
Entertainment
0

DJ Cuppy loses grandmother

IMG 20240724 084025 DJ Cuppy with her grandmother

Wed, 24 Jul 2024 Source: StarrFm

Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, announced her maternal grandmother's death, finding solace in the belief that she is now in heaven.

Nigerian DJ Florence Otedola, known as DJ Cuppy, announced her maternal grandmother's death, finding solace in the belief that she is now in heaven. DJ Cuppy expressed gratitude for her grandmother’s impact on her mother and herself, sharing her mourning and faith in a heartfelt X post.



Read full article

Source: StarrFm