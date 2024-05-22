DJ Cuppy's mother prays for her to find deserving partner

DJ Cuppy

Nana Otedola, mother of DJ Cuppy, offered heartfelt prayers for her daughter's journey to find a suitable life partner.

She conveyed her blessings via an Instagram story shortly after DJ Cuppy's baptism.



In the prayer, Nana expressed hopes that as DJ Cuppy continues to evolve spiritually, she would encounter a man who is equally committed to his own growth and pursuit of God.

This prayer comes in the wake of DJ Cuppy's breakup with Ryan Taylor in July 2023, ending their engagement that began in November 2022.



Earlier in January, DJ Cuppy candidly shared her feelings of loneliness and monotony associated with being single and childless in her thirties.