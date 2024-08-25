DKB ‘schools’ Pastor Mensah Otabil on early marriage and money

DKB

Source: Mynewsgh

Stand-up comedian DKB has criticized Pastor Mensah Otabil's advice that men shouldn’t wait to be wealthy before marrying.

Stand-up comedian DKB has criticized Pastor Mensah Otabil's advice that men shouldn’t wait to be wealthy before marrying. DKB, an ICGC member, argues that financial stability is crucial due to modern money-related marriage failures, contrasting it with Otabil’s experience of building wealth with his spouse from scratch.





Read full article