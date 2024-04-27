DKB voices frustration over 'dumsor' and economic woes

DKB

Ghanaian comedian DKB, known offstage as Derrick Kobina Bonney, has turned to social media to express his discontent with the prevailing economic conditions and the frequent power cuts, locally termed 'dumsor,' that are disrupting daily life.

In a tweet dated April 26, DKB attributed his recent absence from the platform to the distress caused by the nation's economic struggles and the unpredictable power supply, highlighting the challenges faced by many Ghanaians.



Expressing concern over potential repercussions for speaking his mind, DKB suggested that tweeting his genuine sentiments could land him in trouble, hinting at the possibility of facing consequences such as being taken into police custody.



"You've not been seeing my tweets lately cos Chale, the way the bad economy and dumsor dey make I vex daily, If I go tweet, I'll end up for cornerback (behind bars). Who else feels the same?" he shared in his post.