Highlife artist Dada KD faced backlash after mocking Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s fashion and age in a Facebook post.

Critics, including media figures and fans, condemned his remarks, urging him to rise above such political attacks.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang remains the running mate of John Dramani Mahama for the upcoming elections.



