Highlife artist Dada KD faced backlash after mocking Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang’s fashion on Facebook, calling her a “grandmother” and criticizing her attire.

Reactions varied, with some urging him to rise above politics, others questioning his comments, and accusations of government bias.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is running for office with John Dramani Mahama.



