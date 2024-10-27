Entertainment

Daddy Bosco fires Adangba for saying Dancehall music fosters hooliganism

Daddy Bosco

Sun, 27 Oct 2024 Source: Tigpost

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Daddy Bosco refuted Highlife musician Adangba’s claim that Dancehall music promotes hooliganism, arguing that such views misrepresent the genre’s positive, socially conscious themes.

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist Daddy Bosco refuted Highlife musician Adangba’s claim that Dancehall music promotes hooliganism, arguing that such views misrepresent the genre’s positive, socially conscious themes. Bosco emphasized that Dancehall often advocates for social justice, and unfairly generalizing its influence overlooks its cultural significance and core values.



Source: Tigpost