Daddy Lumba set to drop new single 'Gyama Abɔ Woso' on March 29

Daddy Lumba

Renowned hiplife artiste, Daddy Lumba, is gearing up to delight his fans with a fresh musical offering. The music icon has announced the release of his latest single, titled 'Gyama Abɔ Woso', scheduled to debut on March 29, 2024.

Expressing his anticipation, Daddy Lumba stated, "My new single titled 'Gyama Abɔ Woso' will be dropping on Friday, March 29th."



In addition to unveiling his upcoming track, Daddy Lumba took a moment to extend warm wishes to his supporters for the upcoming festive season. With Easter on the horizon, he conveyed his heartfelt message, saying, "Wishing y'all a Happy Easter in advance!" This gesture reflects the artist's appreciation for his fan base and his desire to share joy through his music.



As anticipation builds for the release of 'Gyama Abɔ Woso', fans of Daddy Lumba eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in his latest musical creation. Known for his distinctive style and captivating melodies, Daddy Lumba continues to captivate audiences with his timeless music.

With a career spanning decades, Daddy Lumba's contributions to the hiplife genre have solidified his status as a music legend. His ability to connect with audiences through his songs has earned him a dedicated following both locally and internationally.



The announcement of 'Gyama Abɔ Woso' marks another milestone in Daddy Lumba's illustrious career, as he continues to innovate and inspire with his music.