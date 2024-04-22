Dancegod Lloyd responds to former manager's outburst

Dancegod Lloyd

Dancegod Lloyd has issued a measured response to his former manager, Quables, amidst public criticism and insinuations directed at him.

The conflict arose after Dancegod Lloyd's departure from the Dance With A Purpose Academy, where he had been trained by Quables over several years.



Quables labeled Dancegod as ungrateful and accused him of encouraging other dancers to leave the academy.



In his reply, Dancegod Lloyd chose not to engage in online disputes, particularly with someone who had a significant impact on his career.



He clarified that his decision to leave the academy was driven by a desire for personal growth rather than an attempt to undermine the brand they had built together.

Dancegod emphasized that he was not bound by any contractual obligations to stay with the academy, and therefore, he exercised his freedom to depart when he felt it was appropriate.



Despite the recent discord, Dancegod expressed genuine appreciation for Quables, acknowledging the pivotal role Quables played in advancing his career.



He conveyed optimism that their relationship could endure this disagreement without lasting strain.