Dancehall King title ‘trivial’, ‘demeaning’; collaborate and fill int’l venues – Kaakyire to Shatta Wale

Kaakyire Kaakyire

Tue, 3 Sep 2024 Source: Classfmonline

Entertainment pundit Kaakyire criticized the proposed Dancehall King clash between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy as trivial and demeaning.

She suggested that instead, they should collaborate on an international project to enhance Ghana's global profile.

Kaakyire also expressed concern about security issues and the need for more substantial industry investments.

Source: Classfmonline