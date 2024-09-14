Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has offered to support a fan with special needs with an amount of GHC20,000

Shatta Wale and his fan

Source: 3news

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged GHC20,000 to support Samuel Akonnor, a fan with cervical dystonia, after Berla Mundi’s interview on TV3’s The Day Show highlighted Samuel’s wish to meet him.

