Menu ›
Entertainment
Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has offered to support a fan with special needs with an amount of GHC20,000
Sat, 14 Sep 2024 Source: 3news
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged GHC20,000 to support Samuel Akonnor, a fan with cervical dystonia, after Berla Mundi’s interview on TV3’s The Day Show highlighted Samuel’s wish to meet him.
Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pledged GHC20,000 to support Samuel Akonnor, a fan with cervical dystonia, after Berla Mundi’s interview on TV3’s The Day Show highlighted Samuel’s wish to meet him. Shatta Wale also expressed eagerness to meet Samuel and grant his wish following the appeal.
Source: 3news