Dandruff Is Curable & 5 Other Hair Myths Exposed By A Top Trichologist

Dandruff And Hair Myths

Anabel Kingsley, daughter of Philip Kingsley and a renowned trichologist, debunks several hair care myths. Dandruff, she explains, is manageable but not curable. Regular washing is essential for scalp health, contrary to the "hair training" trend. Salicylic acid is better than glycolic acid for treating flaky scalps. Heat styling, while potentially damaging, can be mitigated with treatments like Elasticizer and proper heat protection. Hair shedding is normal, but excessive shedding may require specialist advice. Kingsley emphasizes the importance of regular washing and exfoliation for healthy hair.

