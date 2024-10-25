Dare Melody loses wife

Adedoyin, the wife of gospel singer Damilare ‘Dare Melody’ Odunuga, is dead.

She passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024.



Dare Melody shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram, expressing profound grief over the incident.



He described her as a “beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend.”



“BLACK DAY @ DM MULTIMEDIA – DM Multimedia Mourns The Demise Of The Wife Of The Chairman (Evang. Dare Melody).

“It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the transition to eternal rest of our beloved mother, wife, sister, and friend (Mrs. ADEDOYIN ODUNUGA, NEE: ODAGI), who passed away early morning today 24th of October 2024. RIP. You Will Forever Be In Our Hearts,” he wrote on Instagram.



Their bond was seen online, with Dare Melody often publicly acknowledging Adedoyin’s unwavering support. In February 2023, he presented a new house on her birthday.



Dare Melody's influence in the gospel music scene is significant, with hits like "Damilare" and "Alade Ogo" inspiring countless fans.



His music explores themes of faith and resilience, reverberating deeply with his audience.



