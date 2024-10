Darkovibes

Source: 3news

Darkovibes has released his six-track EP, *Intercontinental*, featuring Richkid and Fadlan on "Bie Esor".

The project, which blends various cultural influences, includes tracks like "Wi-Fi" and "Stage".

Produced by Highlander, Darkovibes hopes the EP captures his musical journey and connects with his target audience.



