Daughters of Glorious Jesus confirms healing a mental challenged person with their music

Daughters of Glorious Jesus

Renowned Ghanaian gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, have recounted a remarkable tale of how their music contributed to the healing of two mentally challenged individuals.

During an interview with Upside Down on Citi TV, the group's leader, Cynthia Appiadu, shared this miraculous experience.



Cynthia narrated the heartening story on the show, describing the recovery of two people grappling with mental health issues.



"One of these persons is a man who was the MC of a program we attended... he was repatriated from Italy, so the trauma affected him mentally… he told us after listening to our song he was healed," Cynthia revealed during the interview.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, consisting of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong, and Monica Owusu Ansah, formed in 1989.



Throughout their three and a half decades of making music, the group has cemented themselves as a household name in Ghana, inspiring the public with their extensive repertoire of over a hundred songs.



Their impactful and soul-stirring music has left an indelible mark, touching lives and resonating with audiences nationwide.